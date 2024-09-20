Big savings on Superman, Spider-Man and Batman films in this month’s mega movie weekend

Christopher Reeve as Superman. Image: Warner Bros.

Fans can grab deals on a host of films this weekend, including two Spider-Man bundles and an 11 title collection of Superman and Batman films.

The deals are part of this month’s Mega Movie Weekend which kicks off today (Friday 20th September) and runs through Sunday 22nd September.

Titles on offer include: Anyone But You, The Color Purple (2023), Apocalypse Now: The Final Cut, Kill Bill: Volume 1 and Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2.

There are also deals on a boxset of Tom Holland’s three Spider-Man films, a two film bundle of Spidey films starring Andrew Garfield, plus a 11 film Batman and Superman collection which includes the full run of Christopher Reeve’s Superman movies, including the fan-acclaimed Richard Donner cut of Superman II, plus the Micheal Keaton, Val Kilmer and George Clooney Batman films.

Overseen by trade body BASE, the regular promotion is supported by major studios and distributors including Lionsgate, MUBI, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures, Signature Entertainment, Spirit Entertainment, Studiocanal, Universal Pictures and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Retailers taking part include Amazon’s Prime Video store, Sky Store, the Apple TV app, Virgin Media and EE TV Store. Prices and included films may vary between retailers.