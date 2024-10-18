October’s Mega Movie Weekend sale includes deals on Scream and Halloween boxsets

Michael Myers (aka The Shape) in Halloween Kills, directed by David Gordon Green

This month’s Mega Movie Weekend sale includes savings on Daniel Craig’s Knives Out, Monkey Man, Madame Web, Stanley Kubrick’s Full Metal Jacket and 2001: A Space Odessey and British dark comedy The Trouble with Jessica.

Also available are deals on boxsets including the Halloween trilogy, in which Jamie Lee Curtis returns to Haddonfield, Scream 1-3, and The Purge.

Overseen by trade body BASE, the regular promotion is supported by major studios and distributors including Lionsgate, MUBI, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures, Signature Entertainment, Spirit Entertainment, Studiocanal, Universal Pictures and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Participating retailers include Amazon’s Prime Video store, Sky Store, the Apple TV app and the EE TV Store.

This month’s sale event kicks off today (Friday 18th October) and runs through Sunday 20th October. Prices and included films and formats may vary between retailers.