Black Panther: Wakanda Forever becomes Disney+’s most-watched Marvel film premiere

Disney+ says Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which debuted on the streaming service last week, is its most-watched Marvel film premiere.

The claim is based on hours streamed during the Oscar-nominated film’s first five days on the service.

Wakanda Forever sees Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.

As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

The cast also includes Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, plus Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.

Subscribers can also enjoy Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which features behind-the-scenes footage and interviews of the making of the movie.