Disney+ sets Black Panther: Wakanda Forever streaming date

Image: Marvel Studios

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be available to stream on Disney+ from February 1st.

The film, which arrived in cinemas last November, sees Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.

As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

The cast also includes Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, plus Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.

The film will also be available to stream in IMAX Enhanced which gives subscribers more picture with an expanded aspect ratio.