Blacknut cloud gaming service now on over 100 million TVs

Cloud gaming platform Blacknut says it’s now pre-installed or natively accessible on over 100 million TVs worldwide thanks to tie-ups with major TV makers and operating systems.

The service brings a host of games to smart TVs, mobiles, PC, and tablets without the need for a separate console and can be found or installed on TVs running Tizen, webOS, Android TV, Amazon TV, Google TV, Titan OS, and VIDAA.

It’s available in more than 65 countries across APAC, MENA, North America, LATAM, and Europe and offers a library of over 500 games spanning the full range from indie to AAA titles.

Olivier Avaro, CEO Blacknut, said: “We believe gaming should be as easy and accessible as streaming a movie.

“By embedding our cloud gaming service directly into smart TVs, we’ve removed all the traditional barriers—no console, no updates, no extra hardware. Just pick up a remote, or your phone, and start playing instantly.”

