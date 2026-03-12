Blacknut highlights TV gaming growth opportunities at GDC

Cloud gaming specialists Blacknut will be using this year’s Game Developers Conference (GDC) to demonstrate how its Smart TV-first distribution strategy can unlock new audiences.

Blacknut’s service is available on more than 100 million Smart TVs across 65 countries thanks to tie-ups and partnerships with major brands and platforms including Tizen, webOS, Android TV, Google TV, Fire TV, Titan OS, and VIDAA.

Its widespread presence allows gamers of all skillsets to easily access a catalog of over 1000 premium titles to play and enjoy directly on their TV without the need for a console, PC or other device.

CEO Olivier Avaro said: “Smart TVs are rapidly becoming one of the most important screens for gaming discovery. Our vision is simple: gaming should be as easy as streaming a movie.

“By integrating Blacknut directly into Smart TVs, we remove traditional barriers and allow players to jump into great games instantly—creating a powerful new channel for publishers to reach global audiences.”

The firm’s VP New Business & Licensing, Nabil Laredj, added: “Our Smart TV footprint offers a unique opportunity to bring games directly into the living room of millions of households worldwide.

“At GDC, we’re excited to meet with partners who want to reach new audiences and make their games instantly playable on the biggest screen in the home.”