Eureka to give 9 Laurel and Hardy shorts their UK Blu-ray debut

Eureka Entertainment are bringing nine short Laurel and Hardy films to Blu-ray on in July.

Two of the most talented comedians to ever grace the silver screen, Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy had firmly established their enduring partnership by the time the age of talking pictures loomed at the end of the 1920s.

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As they made their final silent shorts together in 1929, they continued to build upon the double act forged in earlier films such as You’re Darn Tootin’, Should Married Men Go Home? and We Faw Down – and prepared themselves for success in the sound era.

Laurel & Hardy: The Silent Years brings together the silent shorts produced in 1929: Liberty, Wrong Again, That’s My Wife, Big Business, Unaccustomed As We Are (Silent Version), Double Whoopee, Berth Marks (Silent Version), Bacon Grabbers and Angora Love (Silent Version).

The release will be the first time the collection is available in high definition in the UK.

Special features include: