Eureka to give 9 Laurel and Hardy shorts their UK Blu-ray debut

Eureka Entertainment are bringing nine short Laurel and Hardy films to Blu-ray on in July.
Two of the most talented comedians to ever grace the silver screen, Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy had firmly established their enduring partnership by the time the age of talking pictures loomed at the end of the 1920s.
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As they made their final silent shorts together in 1929, they continued to build upon the double act forged in earlier films such as You’re Darn Tootin’, Should Married Men Go Home? and We Faw Down – and prepared themselves for success in the sound era.
Laurel & Hardy: The Silent Years brings together the silent shorts produced in 1929: Liberty, Wrong Again, That’s My Wife, Big Business, Unaccustomed As We Are (Silent Version), Double Whoopee, Berth Marks (Silent Version), Bacon Grabbers and Angora Love (Silent Version).
The release will be the first time the collection is available in high definition in the UK.
Special features include:
- 1080p HD presentations on Blu-ray from 2K restorations by Blackhawk Films of Liberty, Wrong Again, That’s My Wife, Big Business, Unaccustomed as We Are, Double Whoopee, Berth Marks, Bacon Grabbers and Angora Love
- Scores by Robert Israel (Angora Love, Big Business and Double Whoopee), Neil Brand (Bacon Grabbers, Wrong Again and That’s My Wife), Andreas Benz (That’s My Wife, Unaccustomed as We Are and Berth Marks), Maud Nelissen (Big Business, Liberty) and Gaylord Carter (Big Business)
- New audio commentaries on Liberty and Berth Marks by film writer Chris Seguin and Kyp Harness, author of The Art of Laurel & Hardy: Graceful Calamity in the Films
- New audio commentaries on Double Whoopee, Unaccustomed As We Are and Wrong Again by film historian and writer David Kalat
- New audio commentaries on Big Business and Angora Love by silent film accompanist Neil Brand
- New audio commentaries on That’s My Wife and Bacon Grabbers by Glenn Mitchell, author of The Laurel and Hardy Encyclopedia
- Alternate musical scores on select shorts including the Robert Youngson score for Liberty, newly restored by Stephen Horne Unaccustomed As We Are alternate sound version
- Alternate dubbed version of Double Whoopee
- 1929 sound shorts They Go Boom! and The Hoose-Gow
- New documentary by David Cairns and Fiona Watson
- The Hollywood Revue of 1929 (excerpt)
- Crazy Heights – Alternate Super 8 version of Liberty
- Super 8 versions of Big Business, Double Whoopee and Angora Love
- Stills Galleries