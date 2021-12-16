Box Broadband launches Netgem powered TV service

Box Broadband has launched a new TV package powered by Netgem TV’s platform which offers a mix of Freeview and streamed channels, plus catch-up apps and premium subscription on-demand services through a supplied 4K TV Box.

The ISP offers full fibre broadband to residential and business customers across a variety of locations in the South of England.

Shan Eisenberg, Chief Commercial Officer, Netgem UK, said: “Box Broadband has made brilliant strides in providing ultrafast broadband for customers in usually hard-to-reach areas, so we are delighted to be partnering together, so its customer-base can finally enjoy the best entertainment, with the best resolution, at the best price and all in one place.”

Graham Sargood, CEO, Box Broadband, said: “We are thrilled that our customers will have access to the most popular TV shows, Sport and films that Netgem TV has to offer as we deploy our gold standard full fibre broadband across the South.”