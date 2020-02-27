Britbox rolls out fix for Fire TV app

Streaming service Britbox has issued an update to its app for Amazon’s range of Fire TV devices.

Launched earlier this month, the original version of the app has been hit by a flood complaints by customers unhappy at being constantly logged out of the service, a particular annoyance for many as the app requires pairing with the user’s account via a computer or tablet’s web browser rather than allowing a direct login.

Customers should either upgrade the app where this option is offered or uninstall the original version and reinstall the updated version. Those taking this second option will need to carry out one further pairing of the app with their account.

Fire TV owners who’ve yet to install the app can can find it via their device’s built-in app store or via the Amazon website.

In addition to Fire TV, Britbox is available on selected Freeview Play TVs and set top boxes, Samsung and Panasonic smart TVs, Google’s Chromecast, Apple TV boxes and iOS and Android devices.

The service is also due to launch “soon” on YouView set top boxes where it will join rials Now TV and Netflix.

New Britbox customers can sign up for a free 30 day free trial while EE customers can get 6 months free access from next month.