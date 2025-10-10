New TNT Sports film to celebrate British & Irish Lions Australia win

A new documentary taking viewers behind the scenes of the British & Irish Lions’ victorious tour of Australia is set to air on TNT Sports later this month.

With “unmatched access” to the team, Lions Uncut: Australia 2025 will reveal the emotional highs and lows, “raw honesty and unwavering pride that define the Tour experience”.

The feature length film will also feature behind-the-scenes footage of the Lions’ pre-Test fixtures including victories against Western Force, Queensland Reds and NSW Waratahs.

Highlights include the team’s dramatic comeback in the record-breaking second Test in Melbourne, where they overturned a 23-5 deficit to defeat the Wallabies 29-26 with a last-minute try from Hugo Keenan in front of more than 90,000 fans at the iconic MCG, a victory hailed as one of the greatest Test matches in Lions history.

Other storylines feature Head Coach Andy Farrell’s inspirational leadership, Maro Itoje’s first Tour as Captain plus numerous battles for selection.

The documentary was co-produced with The British & Irish Lions and Lions Productions and Whisper and will air on 31st October.

Scott Young, EVP Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe, said: “We’re proud to be the exclusive home of ‘Lions Uncut: Australia 2025’ and tell the story of this iconic series.

“This film captures the essence of what makes the Lions truly special – the emotion, the heritage, and sporting prowess. It’s storytelling that goes far beyond the pitch and aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering world-class, emotionally resonant sports content.

“This further strengthens our portfolio of premium rugby content and will act as a perfect platform as we head into the Quilter Nations Series, with many of the same stars of international rugby again on show, starting with England taking on the Wallabies on November 1st at the Allianz Stadium, Twickenham”

Ben Calveley, Chief Executive Officer of The British & Irish Lions, added: “We are hugely excited to release ‘Lions Uncut: Australia 2025’ this month following on from our Emmy-nominated documentary from the 2021 Tour.

“Head Coach Andy Farrell, our players and the whole touring party gave unprecedented access to Lions Productions, allowing us to capture premium and engaging content to connect us deeper with our fans.

“The tradition of Lions sporting documentaries are a huge part of our tours and we are extremely excited to showcase the story behind our Series win in Australia.”