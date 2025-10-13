Midsomer Murders to return with 26th series

ITV has ordered a further four-part series of Midsomer Murders, taking the show to its 26th series and its episode count to 148.

Produced by Bentley Productions and distributed by All3Media International, the new episodes see the return of Neil Dudgeon as DCI Barnaby, Nick Hendrix as his trusted sidekick DS Winter, Annette Badland as pathologist Dr Fleur Perkins and Fiona Dolman as Barnaby’s wife Sarah.

UK viewers can enjoy all episodes of Midsomer Murders on a dedicated FAST channel on ITVX and a separate FAST channel is available across North America.

ITV’s Drama Commissioner Huw Kennair Jones said: “We’re thrilled to be returning to Midsomer with Barnaby and Winter. Series 26 promises to deliver four brilliant brand new cases for the legion of Midsomer Murders fans to enjoy.”

Executive producer Michele Buck added: “We are so pleased to be able to bring viewers more tales from the fascinating world of Midsomer Murders with this series 26 commission.”

Louise Pedersen, CEO of All3Media International noted: “Midsomer Murders is a brand that continues to resonate with fans both globally and here in the UK.

“It’s a show whose repeatable loyalty factor enables us to position the series on various platforms – from PSBs to AVOD and FAST – and increase the series’ reach to new audiences.

“We’re thrilled that we have now passed the 25th series landmark and look forward to Bentley delivering Season 26 in 2026.”