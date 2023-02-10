Brookside becomes fastest show to reach 1m streams on STV Player

Brookside has become the fastest show ever to reach one million streams on STV Player, just a week after debuting on the free streaming service.

In addition to serving as the Channel 3 catch-up service within the STV broadcast region, the app also offers audiences across the UK a library of free, ad-supported shows both from its own archives and from external distributors.

The classic soap first 10 episodes landed on February 1st since when more than 130,000 users having watched at least one full episode, with 65% of all Brookside streams coming from outside the STV area.

In response to the popularity of the series so far, STV Player has added 10 new episodes this week instead of the previously announced five, with more due to be added each week.

STV Player acquired the Lime Pictures-produced show after striking a deal with distributor, All3Media International.

Richard Williams, Managing Director of Digital, STV said: “We brought Brookside back to screens because we knew there was still a deep affection for the series from viewers across the country, but we’ve been overwhelmed by the extent of the response since relaunching the show last week.

“It’s testament to the immense talents of the writers and actors involved that viewers are still flocking to the show in their droves, four decades after it originally started.

“With streams on the up across our catalogue, we’re delighted that Brookie is also helping thousands of new viewers discover all the fantastic free drama available on STV Player”.

The STV app is available on smart TVs from major brands; Sky, Virgin Media and Freeview Play set top boxes; plus Amazon’s Fire TV range and the Apple TV box.