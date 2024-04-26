BT and EE reveal new full fibre broadband deals

BT and EE have revealed their latest deals on broadband and TV packages, including savings on Full Fibre broadband plans and EE TV’s entertainment package. All deals run until May 16th and are subject to a 24 month contract.

EE Broadband Deals

EE Full Fibre 36 (average download speeds of 30 Mbps): £28.99 per month (Save £120) no upfront cost, no activation cost and free P&P

EE Full Fibre 74 (average download speeds of 74 Mbps): £29.99 per month (Save £168) no upfront cost

EE Full Fibre 300 (average download speeds of 300 Mbps): £34.99 per month (Save £240) no upfront cost

EE Full Fibre Gigabit (average download speeds of 1.6 Gbps): £49.99 per month (Save £240) no upfront cost

BT Broadband Deals:

Fibre Essential (36mbps): £28.99 per month (Save £120) no upfront cost

Fibre 2 (73mpbs) £29.99 per month (Save £168) no upfront cost

Fibre Full 300 (300 mpbs) £34.99 per month (Save £240) no upfront cost

Fibre Full 900 (900 mpbs) £49.99 per month (Save £240) no upfront cost

TV Deals:

EE Entertainment (Includes NOW Entertainment plan plus Netflix Basic): £0 upfront cost or FREE on apple TV box, £15 per month (Save £120)