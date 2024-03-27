BT and Global to convert 2,000 more payphone kiosks into Street Hubs

BT has signed a new 10-year partnership with media & entertainment group Global to upgrade legacy payphones and roll out more digital hubs in local communities.

As part of the deal, Global will convert up to 2,000 conventional BT payphones and kiosks into Street Hubs – digital units that provide public Wi-Fi and live communication.It will also continue to handle advertising sales on BT’s street furniture –including traditional payphones, ATMs and the street hubs – for the next decade.

According to the companies more than 200 towns and cities across the UK will benefit from better connectivity and hyper-local advertising.

Bas Burger, CEO – Business at BT, said: “BT’s payphones have long been an iconic feature on the UK’s streets – and with the way we all communicate changing, today’s announcement marks a further step into the future.

“There are already almost 1,000 modern digital Street Hubs bringing communication benefits to local communities across the UK. By bringing together BT’s rock-solid connectivity with Global’s unrivalled expertise in out-of-home advertising, we can almost triple this number over the next decade.”

Stephen Miron, Global’s Group CEO, added: “We are absolutely delighted to continue our partnership with BT for at least another 10 years. Street Hubs have become increasingly attractive to advertisers, given their striking presence and prominent positioning on the major streets across the UK.

“Together with BT, we have very exciting and ambitious plans to significantly expand the Street Hub network, alongside some highly innovative solutions for advertisers. BT have been a great partner, and we look forward to continuing this relationship over the next decade.”