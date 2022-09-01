BT and Warner Bros. Discovery complete sports channel tie-up

The formal tie-up of BT Sport and Eurosport UK has now been completed following July’s regulatory approval for the deal.

The joint venture between parent companies BT Group and Warner Bros. Discovery creates a sports broadcaster boasting rights to the Olympic Games, the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, the Premier League, Premiership Rugby, MotoGP, UFC, Boxing, WWE, tennis Grand Slams, cycling Grand Tours and the winter sports World Cup season.

Work is now underway to develop the new entity’s consumer offering which, overtime, will see its combined sports content offered under a new brand alongside an entertainment offering from Warner Bros. Discovery.

In the meantime both BT Sport and Eurosport UK will retain their separate products and subscribers will continue to receive their current sport offerings.

Marc Allera, Chairman of the JV and CEO BT’s Consumer division said: “As we enter our ninth season, today is day one of an exciting new chapter for BT Sport.

“I am extremely proud of the teams and the established brand and broadcaster that BT Sport has become, and I look forward to working with Warner Bros. Discovery to create an exciting new sport TV offering for the UK.”

Andrew Georgiou, board member of the JV and President and Managing Director, Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe, said: “Today marks the start of our journey to build a new sports destination for fans in the U.K and Ireland.

“Combining BT Sport and Eurosport U.K. together with Warner Bros. Discovery’s world-class and growing entertainment offering will result in an exciting new proposition for consumers.

“It’s important for fans to know they can continue to enjoy BT Sport and Eurosport U.K. as they do today and we’ll keep them updated on future plans as soon as we can. We are pleased the transaction has closed and we can now further engage all stakeholders in the process of establishing the JV and developing its extensive combined sports offer.”