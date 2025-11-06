BT and EE to offer Starlink’s satellite based broadband

BT Group has signed a deal to bring Starlink’s satellite based broadband to residential customers.

The collaboration will see the firm offer ultrafast, low-latency satellite connectivity to customers in rural and remote areas where traditional fixed-line infrastructure is economically unviable or geographically challenging to build.

BT says the integration of Starlink’s satellite technology into its networks complements the ongoing roll-out of fibre broadband services which are now available to 20m premises across the country.

The first services powered by Starlink are expected to be available to BT and EE residential customers in the latter half of 2026.

Allison Kirkby, Chief Executive, BT Group, said: “As we create a better BT for all of us, no one is doing more to connect the UK than we are.

“This landmark agreement with Starlink is a giant leap for rural connectivity – allowing us to get fast and reliable in-home connectivity to our customers in some of the UK’s most rural and isolated areas and to bridge the digital divide better than ever.”

Chad Gibbs, VP of Business Operations, SpaceX, said: “On behalf of Starlink, we’re excited to team up with BT Group and bring high-speed internet to more people across the UK.

“Their local presence will help us reach those communities which have historically faced challenges with reliable connectivity. Starlink is committed to its mission to connect the unconnected while maintaining focus on delivering overall quality of service.”