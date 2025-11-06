New Apple TV thriller The Hunt gets trailer

Frédéric Maranber, Cédric Appietto, Benoît Magimel, Damien Bonnard and Manuel Guillot in “The Hunt (Traqués),” premiering December 3, 2025 on Apple TV.

Apple TV has released a trailer for The Hunt, a new French thriller from César Award-nominated creator and director Cédric Anger which debuts on December 3rd.

The series tells the story of Franck (Benoît Magimel) and his longtime friends who enjoy spending their weekends hunting but one Sunday come across another group of hunters who start targeting them without explanation.

When one of their party is shot, Franck’s friends strike back, sending an attacker to the ground. Barely managing to escape, the friends keep the event a secret.

Franck tries to go back to his life as usual alongside his wife Krystel (Mélanie Laurent), but in the next few days, he starts to feel like he and his friends are being watched, or worse, tracked by hunters who are now hell-bent on revenge.

In addition to Magimel and Laurent, the show stars Angelyna Danabe-Mignot, Paul Beaurepaire, Yann Goven, Sarah Pachoud and Patrick De Vallette.

The first two episodes will be available to stream on December 3rd followed by one new episode per week.