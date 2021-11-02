BT strikes deal to offer OneWeb powered services to UK and international customers

BT has agreed terms to use OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit satellite broadband service to connect homes and businesses across the UK, with customers trials expected to begin early next year.

Today’s announcement builds on an initial Memorandum of Understanding signed in July. In addition to deploying OneWeb powered services in the UK, BT will also develop products for the international market.

Chief Executive Philip Jansen said: “Space is an emerging and enormous digital opportunity, and this is an important step towards harnessing its potential for BT’s customers across the globe.

“We will put OneWeb’s technology through its paces in our UK labs with the goal of delivering live trials in early 2022.

“Delivered securely and at scale, satellite solutions will be an important part of our plans to expand connectivity throughout the UK and globally, and to further diversify the range of services we can offer our customers.”

OneWeb’s Chief Executive Officer, Neil Masterson, said: “BT has taken the lead in the recognition of LEO satellite’s advantage.

“We are delighted as this agreement with BT Group represents an important strategic partnership for OneWeb as we continue to make progress towards our operational launch.

“We are excited to be playing such a key role in improving the resilience of the overall telecom infrastructure in the UK. OneWeb’s connectivity platform will help bridge the last digital divides across the country and enhance the nation’s digital infrastructure.”