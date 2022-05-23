BT expands trials of 5G in sports broadcasting

BT used this weekend’s Premiership Rugby match between Saracens v Northampton Saints to showcase the benefits 5G and cloud-based technologies can bring to broadcasters.

The firm’s BT Sport and EE operations collaborated to enable a number of the matchday cameras to be connected via a standalone private 5G network it had installed at the ground.

These cameras’ output then formed part of the live BT Sport coverage of the match in a UK first – never before have key matchday cameras, as part of a customer broadcast, been enabled in this way.

Traditionally, broadcast cameras connect to the Outside Broadcast solely using radio (RF) signals which rely on proprietary equipment.

5G-enables potentially a range of camera devices, in a wider range of locations, to be used, opening up new creative and operational benefits to broadcasters.

In addition, BT Media & Broadcast, showcased at Saracens’ StoneX Stadium a cloud production demonstration, highlighting to customers and partners some of the innovative workflows enabled by this approach to production.

Faisal Mahomed, Director of BT Media & Broadcast, said: “These pioneering collaborations demonstrate how our new smart broadcast network, Vena, along with private 5G and cloud technology, can make a huge difference to the way broadcasters produce coverage of rugby, football and other sports, and can provide a number of creative, sustainable and operational benefits.

“BT continues to innovate and harness the power of 5G and cloud production to introduce new products and services for our customers and partners.”

Jamie Hindhaugh, Head of BT Sport, said: “We are proud of our role in the track record of recent broadcast innovations across BT. This weekend’s innovations at Saracens continue to highlight the key role 5G will play in the future of sports television.”