BT is offering its Entertainment TV package, including bundled Netflix, for £12 per month 

BT is running a time limited sale on its TV packages, with customers able to get the Entertainment bundle combining the Netflix Basic plan, discovery+ and the NOW Entertainment plan for £12 per month on a 24-month contract when they sign up for a broadband package.

The ISP is also running deals on other TV packages:

Big Entertainment – £30 per month with any broadband package

Includes the NOW Entertainment and Cinema plan, a Netflix Basic plan and discovery+.

VIP – £60 per month with any broadband package

Includes the NOW Entertainment, Cinema and Sport plans, a Netflix Standard plan and all 4 TNT Sports channels plus Eurosport 1& 2 and discovery+ plus HD and 4K as standard.

New customers signing up to a package also get the BT TV Box Pro set top box which can store up to 600 hours of recordings, supports Dolby Atmos and can stream popular channels including the BBC and ITV line-ups without an aerial.

All deals are available until the 28th September. For more details on BT visit www.bt.com/tv.