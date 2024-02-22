BT launches new Internet of Things network for smart cities and industry 

The new network could help automate public services such as street lighting. Image: Pexels

BT has launched a new Narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) network which it says can help automate a wide array of public sector and industrial processes which currently need manual oversight or direct involvement.

Covering 97% of the UK population and powered by EE’s mobile infrastructure, the new network offers low-power connectivity suitable for assets which have minimal data requirements, such as street lighting or underground water sensors used to track leaks.

BT also cites the agricultural industry as a potential use case, highlighting a previous trial of sensors to monitor haystack temperature and prevent fire risks, as well as safekeeping of livestock through gate sensors.

Chris Keone, MD, Division X at BT, said: “Growing numbers of businesses are beginning to realise the benefits of IoT applications, and our UK-wide NB-IoT network opens up a wide range of connectivity solutions for monitors, sensors, and other smart devices.

“Whether it’s building the smart cities of the future or reducing carbon emissions, our network will provide customers with the reliability and efficiency they need.”