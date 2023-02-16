BT launches new UK roaming SIMs for IoT devices

BT has launched a new mobile SIM product for smart mobile devices, such as handheld terminals used by couriers and delivery companies, and in-vehicle systems.

As well as a primary connection to EE, the BT Group’s in-house mobile network, the new IoT National Roaming SIMs can connect to other major UK networks, helping to keep devices online while on the move.

BT says the new service will be of particular benefit to courier and delivery firms “by giving them reliable, fast network access no matter where they are – whether in cities, rural areas, or by the coast”.

Other benefits include ensuring access to information such as fuel efficiency, changes to delivery schedules and cold chain management in real-time.

Marc Overton, Managing Director at BT’s Division, said: “Businesses across the UK are increasingly understanding the benefits of using IoT devices in running their operations.

“And now, with the unveiling of our IoT national roaming SIMs, we’re making sure those connections stay strong no matter where business takes you.

“Whether in the heart of a bustling city or out in the countryside, our solution ensures data is transmitted quickly and reliably. We’re excited to help both our existing and new customers fully harness the power of their smart devices with lightning-fast mobile connectivity.”