BT now offering 12-month broadband plans

BT has launched a new range of 12-month home broadband plans which are available from today for new customers and include its Broadband, Superfast Fibre and latest Full Fibre options.

The ISP says its Full Fibre service is up to 25 times faster than Superfast Fibre, with users able to download a 4k movie in 34 seconds.

Those needing an “ultra-reliable” connection can add the ISP’s Hybrid Connect feature, which automatically connects to the EE mobile network if there’s a problem with the fixed-line connection, to their plan.

All customers get BT’s award-winning Smart Hub 2, with the option to take out Complete Wi-Fi which guarantees a fast connection in every single room of the home, or £100 back.

Full pricing breakdown:

Package Price per month One- off Activation fee Broadband £29.99 £30 Fibre Essential £31.99 £30 Fibre 1 £32.99 £20 Fibre 2 £36.99 £20 Fibre 100 £44.99 £20 Fibre 250 £54.99 £20 Full Fibre 100 £44.99 £20 Full Fibre 300 £54.99 £20 Full Fibre 900 £64.99 £20

Hybrid Connect – additional £7 per month

Complete WiFi – additional £10 per month