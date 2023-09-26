Digital Voice – BT reveals when each region will be switched to its new landline service 

BT has today revealed when each remaining region of the UK will be switched to Digital Voice, its new landline service which delivers voice calls over broadband.

The Openreach copper phone network, which is used by dozens of internet and phone providers, is due to be switched off by 2025 after which all broadband and phone services will be provided over fibre connections.

BT says its customers won’t pay any more for their landline after the switch and says 99% of existing phone handsets will work with the new service.

Digital Voice was initially turned on in Salisbury and Mildenhall, followed by the East Midlands in July, Yorkshire and the Humber in August and Northern Ireland in September.

Today the firm revealed that the remaining regions and nations will be switched in the following order:

Autumn 2023

North West

London

Spring 2024

West Midlands

South East

Wales

East Anglia

Summer 2024

North East

Scotland

South West

BT says customers will be contacted at least four weeks ahead of the change to ensure that they are ready to move to Digital Voice, but some soe broadband customers in England will be invited to switch ahead of their region’s wider rollout.

Those customers who only use landlines, have no mobile signal, use a healthcare pendant or are known to be over 70 won’t be switched until a later date.

Lucy Baker MBE, All-IP Director, BT Consumer, said: “We understand that any change can be unsettling, and we’re here to support our customers every step of the way. First-hand experience shows that once people have the facts and have spoken to one of our advisors, they feel confident to make the switch.

“If we’ve not been in touch or visited your area yet, don’t worry. We’ll be in touch when it’s time to switch. For anyone who has any issues, questions or concerns, then I’d encourage them to get in touch and let us know.”