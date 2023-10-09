BT Sport app closes this week

Subscribers to the former BT Sport channels are being reminded that the service’s app will cease to offer live or on-demand coverage this week (October 12th) as part of the move to the new TNT Sports brand.

As part of the rebranding, which followed the creation of a joint venture combining BT Sport and Eurosport UK, subscribers who pay BT or EE for the sports channels can migrate to the discovery+ app at no extra cost by following the process detailed at bt.com/activate.

Once a customer has created their discovery+ account, they can download the​ discovery+ app to login and continue watching all their favourite sports. ​

In addition to the Premier League, UEFA Champions League,​ Premiership Rugby, MotoGP, UFC, Boxing and WWE coverage previously offered by BT Sport, the app offers access to live and on-demand access to Eurosport content including Australian and French Tennis Grand Slams, and Grand Tour​ cycling.

​After October 12th, the BT Sport app will be rebranded TNT Sports and offer a free news and results service.​