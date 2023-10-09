BT Sport app closes this week

Subscribers to the former BT Sport channels are being reminded that the service’s app will cease to offer live or on-demand coverage this week (October 12th) as part of the move to the new TNT Sports brand.
As part of the rebranding, which followed the creation of a joint venture combining BT Sport and Eurosport UK, subscribers who pay BT or EE for the sports channels can migrate to the discovery+ app at no extra cost by following the process detailed at bt.com/activate.
Once a customer has created their discovery+ account, they can download the discovery+ app to login and continue watching all their favourite sports.
In addition to the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, MotoGP, UFC, Boxing and WWE coverage previously offered by BT Sport, the app offers access to live and on-demand access to Eurosport content including Australian and French Tennis Grand Slams, and Grand Tour cycling.
After October 12th, the BT Sport app will be rebranded TNT Sports and offer a free news and results service.