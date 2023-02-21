TNT Sports unveiled as new name for BT Sport channels

The BT Sport channels will be rebranded as TNT Sports later this year as part of the telco’s joint venture with Warner Bros. Discovery.

Announced last Summer, the tie-up has seen both BT Sport and the Eurosport UK and Ireland business placed into a company owned jointly by BT and WBD, with work underway to eventually bring both operations together under a single brand.

The first step will see TNT Sports become the new name for the BT Sport channels from July, with the Eurosport channels coming under the new brand “at some time in the future.”

Andrew Georgiou, board member of the Joint Venture and President and Managing Director, Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe, said: “Today is another important step towards the launch of a simpler and even more compelling offering for sports fans in the U.K & Ireland.

“The TNT Sports name is already synonymous with premium live sport in a number of countries around the world and a further sign of the global scale and expertise that Warner Bros. Discovery brings to its partnership with BT.

“While Warner Bros. Discovery is excited to contribute its global scale and capabilities, together with its growing portfolio of premium entertainment, we are also determined to ensure ​we don’t compromise on the inimitable, local style that is at the heart of the way BT Sport has connected with fans over the past decade. Remaining authentically local will remain key to our success.”

Marc Allera, CEO BT Consumer Division and Chairman of the Joint Venture with Warner Brothers Discovery, said: “We’re delighted with the progress being made on the joint venture.

“This change marks the next logical step for BT Sport as well as the broader transformation of our Consumer business. Once launched this will become a hugely exciting new premium sports offering for customers in the UK and Ireland.”