BT Sport confirms football fans will be able to watch three UEFA finals for free

BT Sport has confirmed that its coverage of the 2023 UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and UEFA Europa Conference League finals will be available to watch free.

The Europa League final featuring Sevilla v Roma will begin from 7:15pm on Wednesday 31st May on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, live from the Puskás Aréna in Budapest.

BT Sport’s live coverage of West Ham’s historic Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina will be live from the Fortuna Arena in Prague from 6:30pm on Wednesday 7th June on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, hosted by Jules Breach and the team including Joe Cole and Carlton Cole.

The channel’s coverage of the Champions League final on Saturday 10th June, live from the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, will begin at 6pm on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. The final will be hosted by Jake Humphrey, Rio Ferdinand, Owen Hargreaves, Joleon Lescott, Michael Owen, Darren Fletcher, Steve McManaman and Des Kelly.

Fans can watch the action at btsport.com/final, on the BT Sport YouTube channel and via the BT Sport App for PlayStation, Xbox, Samsung smart TVs, Apple TV, Android TV and Amazon Fire.

The finals will also be available for anyone to watch on Virgin Media TiVo, TV360 and Stream platforms on channel 532 (HD).

As previously reported, the channels are set for a major rebrand to TNT Sports this summer following the creation of a new joint venture between BT and Warner Bros. Discovery, owners of Eurosport.