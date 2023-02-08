BT Sport customers can now get discovery+ at no extra cost 

BT Sport customers who subscribe via BT, EE or Plusnet can now activate a discovery+ Entertainment & Sport subscription at no extra cost.

The perk is a benefit of the recently formed joint venture combining the BT Sport business and Eurosport UK and will give BT Sport subscribers a host of new content including the Ocean Race, Roland-Garros tennis and the Tour de France.

Also available through the discovery+ app, which is coming soon to BT TV set top boxes, is a host of entertainment titles, including Richard Hammond’s Workshop.

The app is also available on most smartphones, tablets, desktop browsers, and most connected devices, including Android TV, Apple TV, Fire TV, Amazon Fire TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, LG Smart TVs and Roku.

Customers who already have an existing discovery+ subscription are being advised to cancel it and wait until any paid-for period ends before activating their new package to avoid ending up with two subscriptions.