BT to explore using Oneweb to fix rural ‘not spots’

BT has signed a deal to explore how Oneweb’s satellite broadband network can help it boost connectivity for rural customers.

Oneweb was rescued from Chapter 11 last year in a joint bid by the UK Government and Bharti Global and has since received further investment, most recently from France’s Eutelsat.

Services are due to start this year above the 50th parallel, with a full global service to launch following an expansion of its satellite fleet.

BT Chief Executive, Philip Jansen, said: “Our ambitious full fibre and mobile commitments have put BT at the forefront of efforts to expand digital connectivity across the UK.

“It is clear that greater partnership is needed, both with Government and within industry, to ensure connectivity can reach every last corner of the country. Our agreement with OneWeb is an important step to understanding how that goal could be achieved in the future.”

Neil Masterson, OneWeb’s Chief Executive Officer, added: “This partnership is a huge sign of progress in the resilience and advancement of the overall telecom infrastructure in the UK.

“OneWeb’s network will be a vital means for bridging the last digital divides across the network and we are excited to be part of the solution with BT to expand the nation’s digital infrastructure.”