BT to hire 600 graduates and apprentices

BT is to recruit more than 600 graduates and apprentices for its September 2025 intake, with posts and placements available in cyber security, software engineering and customer service.

The new roles will be based at the group’s offices in Belfast, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Darlington, Ipswich, Leeds, London, Manchester, Sheffield, and Warrington.

BT Group is the UK’s top private sector apprenticeship employer, recruiting more than 3,000 apprentices and graduates over the past five years, and last year was named the UK’s leading private sector company for apprentices.

Athalie Williams, Chief Human Resources Officer at BT Group, said: “I’m incredibly proud of the opportunities we provide to develop new talent at BT Group and recognise the valuable contributions graduates and apprentices bring to the workforce.

“Last year alone, we recruited around 500 apprentices and graduates, all eager to learn, develop their skills, and help deliver better experiences for our customers.”

Jacqui Smith, Minister for Skills, said: “Apprenticeships are central to this government’s Plan for Change — they break down barriers to opportunity and equip people of all ages and backgrounds with the skills they need to go on to rewarding careers.

“They also drive growth by giving businesses the workforce they need in key sectors of the economy.

“It’s great to see BT Group, one of our Top 100 apprentice employers, backing this mission by recruiting more than 600 apprentices and graduates.

“Their commitment demonstrates the real impact apprenticeships can have both for individuals and for businesses pushing our economy forward.”