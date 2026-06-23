Amazon reveals Prime Day 2026 savings on Fire TV streaming sticks 

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As part of Prime Day 2026, Amazon is running deals on its popular range of Fire TV streaming devices, including its flagship Fire TV Cube.

Fire TV provides a simple way to access Amazon’s own Prime Video – home to Lord of the Rings series The Rings of Power, plus spy thriller Citadel, Clarkson’s Farm and Fallout.

It also gives access to major 3rd-party streaming apps, including Apple TV, Paramount+, iPlayer, Disney+, ITVX, Channel 4, Apple TV+, and Netflix.

The devices also include Amazon’s Alexa smart assistant who can find shows and films, open apps and control playback for you, as well as control compatible smart devices such as lightbulbs via voice.

A streaming stick for just £19.99

For those who have no need of 4K Streaming, Amazon is offering the Amazon Fire TV Stick HD* for £19.99, down from the normal price of £39.99.

This offers High-Definition streaming and a simple remote and offers 8GB of storage for apps and ships with a remote control which you can use to control your TV or soundbar.

Ultra High Definition (UHD) 4K streaming

Moving up a level is the Fire TV Stick 4K Plus* which sees its price drop from £59.99 to £24.99 and can stream content in up to 4K Ultra High Definition and includes support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG, plus Dolby Atmos support.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max*, which includes all the above but offers 16GB of storage for apps plus an enhanced version of the Alexa remote control, is available for £39.99 – a £30 drop from its standard selling price.

And last up is the flagship Fire TV Cube 3rd Generation* which features all the above plus a built-in Alexa speaker, faster processor, 16GB of internal storage, ethernet port for a wired connection and HDMI pass through, and is now available for £109.99 – down from its regular selling price of £139.99.

Prime Day 2026 spans June 23-26. To take part customers can join Prime or start a free trial at amazon.co.uk*.

*Affiliate Links. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Price reductions are for a limited period. Prices correct at time of publication.