ITVX to stream subscription-free coverage of LIV Golf 2025

ITV is to bring UK audiences subscription-free coverage of the LIV Golf 2025 season.

The broadcaster has struck a deal to bring viewers 41 rounds of live coverage across 14 tournaments throughout the season on its ITVX streaming app, starting with round two of the season-opening LIV Golf Riyadh.

The season began at Riyadh Golf Club on February 6th and will conclude with the Team Championship finale in Michigan from 22-24 August. In between, LIV Golf will make stops in Adelaide, Hong Kong, Singapore, Miami, Mexico City, South Korea, Washington DC, Dallas, Andalucia, the UK, Chicago, and Indianapolis.

ITVX will serve as the primary platform for LIV Golf, delivering live and full coverage of every round of every tournament, with selected live broadcasts on ITV1 and ITV4.

A weekly highlights show produced by LIV Golf will also be broadcast on ITV4, ensuring fans never miss a moment of the action.

Ron Wechsler, LIV Golf Senior Vice President of Broadcast Partnerships and Programming Strategy, said: “Our partnership with ITV represents a major milestone as we strive to bring LIV Golf to every corner of the world.

“With a premier sports broadcaster like ITV, we can ensure that more fans than ever will be able to access the excitement of the LIV Golf experience and connect with the world-class players, teams, and stories that make us a truly standalone global sports league.”

Niall Sloane, Director of ITV Sport, said: “This is an exciting time for LIV Golf as we look ahead to the innovative 2025 season. This partnership delivers free-to-air coverage for fans in the UK and we are delighted to welcome LIV Golf to ITV Sport.”