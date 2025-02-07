Trigger Point starts filming on third series

Filming is underway on the third series of Trigger Point, ITV’s hit series starring Vicky McClure and produced by Jed Mercurios’s HTM Television,

The show follows a team of bomb disposal officers, known as Expo’s, as they work to keep the capital safe from explosive devices and terrorist threats.

The six-part third series will see Lana Washington (McClure) and her team investigate a threat that is soon revealed to be the start of a sinister vendetta: someone is targeting individuals and demanding revenge.

Working alongside the Police Counterterrorism Unit, the Bomb Disposal Squad race against time to find the bomber before they claim their next victim.

Last year’s second series clocked up an average audience of 8.1m viewers across the series and was streamed over 30m times on ITVX, the broadcaster’s catch-up and streaming app.

Alongside McClure, returning cast members for series three include Eric Shango, Nabil Elouahabi, Natalie Simpson and Maanuv Thiara.

Vicky McClure commented: “Trigger Point is back! We’re all so excited to get going. Having had such a positive response to the previous two series, we want to make this new series even more exciting, keep everyone on the edge of their seats whilst getting to know even more about the brilliant characters in the show.

“Lana is such a complex character to play, it’s a joy for an actor to play a role with as many layers as Lana.”