BT to make EE its flagship consumer brand

BT has unveiled plans to make EE its “flagship brand for consumer customers” while the main BT brand will be the flagship brand for business and enterprise customers.

In a blogpost, BT Consumer CEO Marc Allera says the firm’s current approach of having both EE and BT selling consumer services “means we must have two of everything, and that makes life harder for our customers and our people – two accounts, two apps, two product roadmaps, and multiple systems.”

Under the new approach, “EE will evolve and stretch into new areas and be focused on convergence of networks, devices and new services beyond connectivity.”

However Allera says the “BT brand will still play an important but more focused role for Consumer customers on standalone broadband and landline services.”

More details of how the changes will work will be announced later this year.

Despite plans to move to a “flagship” consumer brand, BT says its Plusnet brand will remain.