BT unveils new fibre broadband and TV deals 

BT has announced deals on selected broadband packages, including both full fibre and fibre to the cabinet products, plus savings on its entertainment and sports TV packages.

All broadband packages include BT’s Smart Hub 2, plus access to UK and Ireland call centre support and customers will receive their very own Stay Fast Guarantee, meaning that they can either receive £20 back or cancel for free if broadband speeds aren’t what they should be.

Broadband Deals

Available from 26th May – 15th June

Fibre 2 (73mpbs) £31.99 per month for 24 months + £29.99 upfront cost

Full Fibre 100 (150mbps) £31.99 per month for 24 months + £29.99 upfront cost

Full Fibre 500 (500mbps) £37.99 per month for 24 months + £29.99 upfront cost

Full Fibre 900 (900mbps) £52.99 per month for 24 months + £29.99 upfront cost

Available from 16th June – 29th June

Fibre Essential (36mbps): £26.99 per month for 24 months, was £30.99 per month and no upfront cost (Save £125.99)

Fibre 1 (50mbps): £29.99 per month for 24 months, was £31.99 per month and no upfront cost (Save £77.99)

Fibre 2 (73mbps) £29.99 per month for 24 months, was £31.99 per month and no upfront cost (Save £77.99)

Full Fibre 100 (150mbps) £29.99 per month for 24 months, was £31.99 per month and no upfront cost (Save £77.99)

Full Fibre 500 (500mbps) and Full Fibre 900 (900mbps) packages are also available with no upfront cost (Save £29.99)

TV Deals

Available from 16th June – 29th June