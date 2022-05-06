BT unveils new TV ad for its ‘unbreakable’ broadband plans

BT has launched a new ad campaign for its ‘unbreakable’ hybrid broadband service which combines fixed-line broadband with an EE powered back-up that automatically kicks in if fixed-line connection suffers an outage.

The advert opens on the router blinking with an orange light, before showing a family going about their daily connected lives at home – son and dad downloading a film, mum on a Zoom call and daughter on an iPad.

All of a sudden, the room plunges into darkness, revealing a new nightmare-like version of the family’s reality. The Wi-Fi is down.

The iPad displays the dreaded ‘wheel of death’, and the TV screen shows a warped downloading page. The dad has been struck by a broadband nightmare and shouts out in despair.

The moment is punctured by a BT router and EE router appearing next to each other; “Together BT and EE bring you Unbreakable WiFi. Only BT’s hybrid broadband is backed up by EE the UK’s best mobile network”, restoring the family’s status quo.

The 30-second advert, developed by BT’s advertising agency, Saatchi & Saatchi, goes live with a nationwide TV campaign on 6th May, during Channel 4’s Gogglebox. The campaign will also run across out of home (OOH) and video on demand (VOD), with edits and content developed specifically for a range of digital and social channels.

Pete Jeavons, Marketing Communications Director at BT and EE commented: “We are spending more time at home, especially due to the increase in hybrid working. That’s why it is so important to have a network you can rely on.

“Our new and refreshed campaign highlights our unbreakable Halo 3+ hybrid broadband and reminds our customers and viewers that BT and EE provide the enviable connection needed to get on with the day.”