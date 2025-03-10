Callaway to sponsor Sky Sports’ Golf coverage

Sky Sports has revealed Callaway Golf as the official sponsor of key events across both the men’s and women’s golfing calendar on Sky Sports Golf.

Under the deal, Callaway will co-sponsor a number of landmark events on the golfing calendar, including The Masters, the PGA Championship, the U.S. Open, the LET & LPGA Tours and all major Women’s Majors (excluding the AIG Women’s Open).

Callaway will also sponsor The Open’s non-live content, plus Sky Sports Golf’s popular weekly podcast.

Jason Wessely, Director of Sky Sports Golf, said: “Sky Sports is very proud to be joined by Callaway, a leader in the golfing equipment industry, and a brand which is aligned with Sky Sports’ ambitions to enhance the viewing and playing experience for fans across the UK and beyond.

“It’s an exciting time as Sky continue to push our digital and non-live content, and Callaway is the natural fit to partner with.”

Chris Gregg, Marketing Director at Callaway Golf, added: “Sky Sports is a leader in golf coverage and this partnership allows us to bring golfers closer to the action during major golf events, while championing equal golf.

“With exclusive content and insider access our partnership will elevate how new and traditional fans experience golf, aligning perfectly with our mission to help seasoned and emerging golfers enjoy the game.

“We have exciting plans in place to engage fans and look forward to bringing this partnership to life!”