Canal+ subscribers gain free access to Apple TV+

A tie-up between Apple and Canal+ will see Apple TV+ content, including Tehran, For All Mankind and cyber-thriller Liaison, available to Canal+ customers on their existing set-top box from 20 April – with no need for a separate app or subscription.

“I’ve long admired Canal+ and their commitment to high-quality programming, so we couldn’t be more excited to work with them to bring the award-winning films and series of Apple TV+ into even more homes across France,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services.

Maxime Saada, chairman and CEO of CANAL+ Group, said: “With Apple TV+, Apple has applied its high standards and excellence to content and in just a few years it became one of the world’s leading players in the industry, as evidenced by its many award-winning movies and series.

“This is why, for the first time in its history, the CANAL+ Group has chosen to offer access to content from a partner platform to all of its subscribers in France.”