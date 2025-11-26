Channel 4 to show 2026 Paralympic Winter Games

Channel 4 has been confirmed as the official UK broadcast partner for the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games, marking the broadcaster’s eighth consecutive Paralympic Games since London 2012.

The Games will take place from 6 – 15 March 2026 and will see up to 665 athletes from around 50 countries will compete for 79 medals in Para alpine skiing, Para biathlon, Para cross-country skiing, Para ice hockey, Para snowboard, and wheelchair curling.

Channel 4 channel has pledged to provide “extensive coverage” of the Games across its linear and streaming platforms.

Andrea Varnier, CEO of Fondazione Milano Cortina 2026, said: “Since London 2012, Channel 4 has continued to prove its ongoing commitment to Paralympic sport, and we are proud to have them as the official broadcaster of the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Games.

“From 6 to 15 March, UK audiences will be able to enjoy a unique experience thanks to Channel 4’s extensive coverage. The athletes’ extraordinary performances and their stories of determination and resilience will make these Games an unforgettable event, touching British fans and inspiring new generations through the power of sport.”

Pete Andrews, Channel 4’s Head of Sport, added: “We are super excited to bring the world class sport of the Winter Paralympics from the slopes and rinks of Italy to the living rooms, lap-tops and smart phones of the British public.

“The coverage will be produced on site and from our fully accessible TV facility in Cardiff, by the brilliant team at Whisper Cymru. Channel 4 teams in Leeds and London will provide social and streaming support. We can’t wait to get started.”