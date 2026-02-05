Channel 4 reveals Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games coverage plans

Dame Sarah Storey – ParalympicsGB’s most decorated athlete – and multi-gold-medal Paralympic swimming champion Alice Tai will be part of Channel 4’s reporter line-up during the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games.

The broadcaster will show more than 60 hours of live sport, with viewers able to follow the action on Channel 4 or stream it via the broadcaster’s app and on its sport YouTube channel.

The on-screen team will be led by Ade Adepitan, Billy Monger and Ed Jackson with former ParalympicsGB sit-skier Sean Rose returning as a pundit, along with ex-ParalympicsGB alpine skier and medallist Jade Etherington as commentator.

Coverage will start at breakfast time and will follow the live action throughout the day, with a daily highlights programme each evening at 6:30pm.

All content will be subtitled and live broadcast coverage will have live audio description available from 10:30am each day, while the highlights show will feature live British Sign Language translation.

Additionally, the Opening and Closing Ceremonies will be simulcast on 4seven and the Channel 4 app with BSL and an open descriptive commentary.

The 10-day Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games begin on Friday 6th March and conclude on Sunday 15th March.

Ian Katz, Chief Content Officer at Channel 4, said: “We are incredibly proud to have such a fantastic on-screen team once again for the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games, whilst showcasing ParalympicsGB and the extraordinary British athletes competing on the world stage.

“Welcoming Dame Sarah Storey and Alice Tai to our presenting line-up alongside some of the UK’s most respected Paralympic broadcasters reflects our continued commitment to inclusive representation and championing talent.

“This Winter Paralympics sees us continue to work in partnership with the talented team at Whisper, with our remote production based at our state-of-the-art, accessible Cymru Broadcast Centre in Cardiff for a second Paralympics.

“The coverage reflects the scale of our ambition both on and off screen, from the studio high in the Dolomites to the skilled teams in Cardiff, as we deliver world-class, accessible coverage that brings audiences closer than ever to the drama, excitement and brilliance of the Winter Paralympics.”

Channel 4 Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games schedule

Friday 6 March

18:30-21:00 Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony presented by Ade Adepitan, Billy Monger and Ed Jackson with Sarah Storey, Alice Tai and Sean Rose.Simulcast on 4seven and Channel 4 Streaming with BSL and an open descriptive commentary.

Saturday 7 March & Sunday 8 March

08:00-13:00 Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games Live, presented by Billy Monger and Ed Jackson with reporting and punditry by Sarah Storey, Alice Tai and Sean Rose. 18:30-19:00 Paralympics Today, presented by Ade Adepitan.

Monday 9 March – Wednesday 11 March

08:00-15:40 Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games Live, presented by Billy Monger and Ed Jackson with reporting and punditry by Sarah Storey, Alice Tai and Sean Rose. 18:30-19:00 Paralympics Today, presented by Ade Adepitan.

Thursday 12 March

07:50-13:35 Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games Live, presented by Billy Monger and Ed Jackson with reporting and punditry by Sarah Storey, Alice Tai and Sean Rose. 18:30-19:00 Paralympics Today, presented by Ade Adepitan.

Friday 13 March

07:50-14:30 Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games Live, presented by Billy Monger and Ed Jackson with reporting and punditry by Sarah Storey, Alice Tai and Sean Rose. 18:30-19:00 Paralympics Today, presented by Ade Adepitan.

Saturday 14 March

07:50-14:00 Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games Live, presented by Billy Monger and Ed Jackson with reporting and punditry by Sarah Storey, Alice Tai and Sean Rose. 18:30-19:00 Paralympics Today, presented by Ade Adepitan.

Sunday 15 March