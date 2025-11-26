Holliday Grainger in first look image from The Capture series 3

Image Credit: BBC/Heyday Television Ltd/Laurence Cendrowicz

The BBC has revealed a first look at The Capture series three, its hi-tech thriller starring Holliday Grainger, which is set to debut on BBC iPlayer and BBC One next spring.

Created, written and executive produced by BAFTA-winning Ben Chanan, the show is based around the existence of a deep fake software known as Correction owned by British Intelligence.

Grainger headlines the returning cast as Rachel Carey opposite Indira Varma as BBC Newsnight presenter Khadija Khan, Ben Miles as Danny Hart, Lia Williams as Gemma Garland, Ginny Holder as DI Nadia Latif, Ron Perlman as CIA agent Frank Napier, Nigel Lindsay as DSI Tom Kendricks, Tessa Wong as DC Chloe Tan and Daisy Waterstone as Abigail Carey.

They’re joined for the new series by Killian Scott, Joe Dempsie, Andrew Buchan, Hugh Quarshie and Amanda Drew.

The series is produced by Universal International Studios’ Heyday Television.

Synopsis:

It’s been twelve months since Rachel Carey (Grainger) broadcast a live deepfake of a government minister to the nation, exposing the UK intelligence service’s clandestine video manipulation programme known as Correction.

Amidst an inquiry into the unlawful use of Correction, Carey has become acting head of SO15, determined to regain the public’s trust in surveillance technology through the new Operation Veritas camera system.

And then it happens: a brutal and exceptionally well-coordinated act of terror aimed right at the heart of the British establishment that leaves behind just one witness.

The more Carey investigates, the deeper she is drawn into an unfolding geopolitical crisis that infects the British political establishment, the security services, and the media. The conspiracy reaches deep into the State, but just who is pulling the strings?

Caught in an increasingly violent situation, and with few allies left to trust, what sacrifices will Carey be willing to make?