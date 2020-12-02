Channel 4 is going behind the scenes of Highclere and Warwick castles this Christmas

In a “magical” two-part series, viewers will be given unprecedented, behind-the-scenes access to two of the country’s grandest castles as they deck their halls for Christmas.

Episode one features Highclere Castle, one of the most recognisable houses in the world thanks to it featuring in Downton Abbey. As guests of the Earl and Countess of Carnarvon, viewers will discover what life is like at the Castle and will also get to know the driving force behind the operation, Lady Carnarvon.

Cameras also capture life at Warwick Castle, the medieval site built on the order of William the Conqueror back in 1068.

Christmas at Warwick is an extravagant affair and the moment the castle’s Halloween lights are switched off, the transformation into a winter wonderland begins.

The government’s announcement of a November lockdown and then tier system makes preparing for Christmas a mammoth challenge but the staff push on with plans to wow visitors with dazzling decorations, a massive 745 metre-square ice rink, a Santa experience and a brand-new light trail through the castle’s grounds.

Becky Cadman, commissioning editor, Channel 4 said: “Highclere Castle and Warwick Castle are a pair of stunning locations where Christmas celebrations are truly spectacular.

“Our exclusive access to these historic sites will offer a fascinating insight into both the traditions and more modern approaches of each, as well as revealing how they’ve adapted for a very different Christmas this year.”

Charlie Clay, executive producer, ITN Productions, added: “This has been a remarkable opportunity to film behind the scenes at two of Britain’s greatest castles as they magically transform themselves for their most important time of the year.

“The bulldog spirit displayed in the festive run up to Christmas 2020 at both Highclere and Warwick provides an extraordinary insight into extraordinary times.”

Christmas At Highclere Castle airs on December 16th with Christmas At Warwick Castle following on December 22nd.