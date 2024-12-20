Channel 4 secures sponsorship deal with Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

Channel 4 has named Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, as the sponsor of its ‘escapism’ content, including Perfect Pub Walks, 2 Men on a Bike and Popmaster TV.

The partnership will extend across linear and digital programming, as well as Channel 4’s Facebook, Instagram and TikTok pages, and include sharing “eye-catching itineraries to a range of travel destinations and showcases a collection of emotive moments” with audiences.

The deal marks a return to sponsorship of Channel 4 content for Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, having previously sponsored Life in the Sun between 2019 to 2022.

Rupinder Downie, Content Solutions Leader, Channel 4 said: “Partnering with Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines underlines the rich appeal of Channel 4 Sales’ commercial solutions.

“As our viewers tune in to our escapism shows, the idents will help them to unwind further by giving them a glimpse of life on the waves with Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines.

“We’re delighted to have them back on board as a returning sponsor and on viewers’ screens once again.”

Holly Goddard, Head of Brand Marketing at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said:

“We’re pleased to announce our 2025 sponsorship with Channel 4, as we know from experience that together we can help increase our brand exposure.

“Our guests are adventurous, and love to get into the heart of destinations; by sponsoring with Channel 4, we can’t wait to reach a wider audience and showcase everything that makes cruising with Fred. Olsen special.”

The sponsorship was developed with marketing agency Accord and creative agency Blunt House.

Jo Bruton, Senior Client Director at Accord Marketing, said: “After a highly successful campaign in August and September, which saw increased investment across the Channel 4 portfolio, we are thrilled to extend this into a 12-month partnership.

“Fred. Olsen’s sponsorship of Channel 4’s Escapism programming is a perfect fit, aligning seamlessly with Fred. Olsen’s passion for inspiring journeys and unforgettable experiences.”