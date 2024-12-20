Dune: Prophecy renewed for second season

© 2024 Home Box Office, Inc. All rights reserved. HBO® and all related programs are the property of Home Box Office, Inc.

HBO has renewed Dune: Prophecy, its prequel series set 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, for a further season.

In the UK the series airs on Sky Atlantic and NOW, the Sky-owned streaming service, while international audiences can watch on Max, the streaming service from HBO parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, which is set for a UK launch in 2026.

News of the renewal comes ahead of the season finale’s broadcast this weekend.

Inspired by the Sisterhood of Dune novel written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, the series follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit.

It stars Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May and Mark Strong and is is co-produced by HBO and Legendary Television, part of the company behind the hit Dune film franchise.

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Max Original Programming, said: “Dune: Prophecy ECY has captivated audiences around the globe thanks to the visionary leadership of showrunner and executive producer Alison Schapker, who will continue to guide this grand tale of truth and power.

“We are incredibly grateful to our partners at Legendary and to our extraordinary cast and crew for their service to the Imperium. We’re excited to collaborate with this team again to see what they have in store.”

Jason Clodfelter, Legendary’s President of Television, added: “This new season will allow us to continue building out the groundbreaking, epic Dune franchise that has captivated audiences worldwide across its installments.