Channelbox brings three new broadband channels to Freeview

Freeview users can now enjoy three new channels, including one dedicated to Tottenham Hotspur, thanks to Channelbox which offers a range of broadband delivered channels through the Freeview programme guide.

We Are Tottenham TV, a dedicated channel for passionate Spurs fans, brings exclusive content, behind-the-scenes access, and in-depth coverage of all things Tottenham Hotspur.

SHG Living offers a unique blend of lifestyle and home improvement content, while Red Carpet TV offers movies, entertainment and documentaries in Polish.

The Channelbox line-up can be accessed via Freeview channel 271.

“We are thrilled to bring We Are Tottenham TV, SHG Living, and Red Carpet TV to Freeview Channel 271, expanding our offerings to cater to a diverse audience,” said Tanya Kronfli, Channelbox head of content and business development.

“These channels enhance our commitment to providing compelling, niche content that resonates with viewers.”