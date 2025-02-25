Channelbox brings two new factual channels to Freeview TVs

Channelbox has added 1+1 News and 1+1 Travel to its internet-delivered portfolio of channels available to Freeview households.

1+1 News is a 24/7 English language news channel which keeps viewers informed with breaking news, in-depth analysis, and stories from Ukraine and around the globe.

1+1 Travel is a Spanish language channel which showcases the most remote corners of the planet, uncovers hidden treasures far from typical tourist routes, and highlights unique traditions and rituals still unknown to many.

Both are now available to UK audiences through Channelbox on Freeview channel 271.

“Launching 1+1 News and 1+1 Travel on Channelbox reflects our mission to deliver culturally enriching and diverse programming to our viewers,” said Yuliia Kucher, Channelbox’s Channels onboarding executive.

“This collaboration with 1+1 Media Group expands the range of free-to-air content available on our platform and strengthens our connection with the Ukrainian community and beyond.”

Oleksandr Remezovskyi, Director of International Distribution at 1+1 Media, added: “The launch of 1+1 News and 1+1 Travel on the Channelbox platform is important in popularizing Ukrainian content among the international audience.

“We are expanding the audience of our unique product to inform, entertain, and open the world to the diversity of Ukrainian history and culture.

“Cooperation with Channelbox creates new opportunities for distribution and provides viewers in the UK with access to quality news and travel content free of charge.”