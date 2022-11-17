Classic BBC drama I, Claudius is coming to BritBox next month

I, Claudius – the iconic BBC series adaptation of Robert Graves’ I, Claudius and Claudius the God books – is coming to BritBox UK in December.

Written by Jack Pulman, and starring Derek Jacobi, Siân Phillips, Brian Blessed, John Hurt, and Patrick Stewart, the series proved one of the corporation’s most successful drama serials of all time.

BritBox subscribers, including those who receive the service as part of their ITVX Premium subscriptions, will be able to stream the entire 12-part epic from December 1st.

Other highlights coming to the service next month are Judi Dench and Billy Connolly’s Mrs Brown, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Hawking, Truly Madly Deeply, Henry V, Wycliffe Series 3-5 and BBC comedies Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps Series and Gimme Gimme Gimme.

Documentary fans can look forward to Queen Victoria and the British Maharajah, in which Gurinder Chadha explores the remarkable story of Prince Victor Duleep Singh, godson of Queen Victoria, and India 1947: Partition in Colour which uses newly colourised film to tell the story of the partition of India and the personal rivalries of some of the key players.