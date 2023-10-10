Classic Doctor Who is coming to iPlayer next month

Classic episodes of Doctor Who will be available to watch on iPlayer from November 1st when they’ll join the streaming service’s existing library of episodes from the show’s 2005 revival.

They’ll arrive on the streaming service just weeks before David Tennant returns to the series in three brand-new episodes which lead into the arrival of Ncuti Gatwa as the 15th Doctor.

Also available for fans to watch from November 1st will be spin-offs The Sarah Jane Adventures, Torchwood and Class, plus every episode of Doctor Who Confidential.

The BBC will also be launching a new online archive featuring cast interviews, documents, long unheard audio, and behind-the-scenes photos from the show’s history at bbc.co.uk/doctorwho.

Doctor Who Showrunner, Russell T Davies, said: “I’d like to thank the BBC for all the hard work, to get this massive back catalogue under one roof, at long last.

“We’re determined this won’t be a dusty museum – we have exciting plans to bring the back catalogue to life, with much more to be revealed!”

Dan McGolpin, Director of iPlayer and channels, added: “Doctor Who has captivated countless millions of viewers on the BBC for 60 years and in celebration of this special moment we are bringing classic series to BBC iPlayer for the first time.

“Fans will be able to enjoy many of the Doctor’s earliest adventures with William Hartnell right through to the very latest series and the soon to be released and tremendously exciting new anniversary specials with David Tennant.”