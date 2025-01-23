Walking With Dinosaurs – new images released from revived BBC series 

Three first look pictures have been released from BBC’s revived Walking With Dinosaurs which is due to air later this year on BBC One and iPlayer.

Returning after a 25-year gap, the series has been produced in partnership with US broadcaster PBS, Germany’s ZDF and France Télévisions.

Each of the show’s six episodes will tell the story of an individual dinosaur whose remains are currently being unearthed by the world’s leading dinosaur hunters.

Albertosaurus (Image: BBC/PBS/ZDF/France Télévisions)

Pachyrhinosaurus (Image: BBC/PBS/ZDF/France Télévisions)

As the dinosaur’s bones emerge from the ground, the series bring these prehistoric stories to life with state-of-the-art visual effects – making each episode a gripping dinosaur drama based on the very latest evidence.

The images released today are of Albertosaurus, a relative of T. Rex, and Pachyrhinosaurus which is closely related to Triceratops.