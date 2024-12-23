CNN brings channels to Titan OS TVs

CNN is the latest broadcaster to bring its channels to Smart TVs running the Titan operating system, including Philips models.

Viewers in the UK, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway can now watch CNN Fast while UK and German audiences also have access to CNN International.

CNN Fast is a curated channel featuring short-form videos on international news stories, market updates, entertainment highlights, sports coverage and environmental issues.

CNN International delivers the best in global news coverage with its unique and award-winning reporting, newsgathering and live programming including current affairs and a wide range of business, travel, and technology features shows designed to inform and engage audiences worldwide.

Both are part of Titan’s line-up of FAST channels which are integrated into the TV’s programme guide alongside regular broadcast channels.

The deal with Titan is the latest in a string of distribution deals for the CNN channels, including a tie-up with Paramount’s Pluto TV.

Judith Díaz, Content Partnerships Director at Titan OS, stated: “The news genre continues to be one of the top-performing categories on FAST.

“The launch of CNN marks a significant milestone in our channel lineup, enhancing our news offering with the addition of both CNN International and CNN Fast.

“It joins an already robust selection of leading local, national, and international broadcasters, including Euronews, Bloomberg, France 24, and the recently launched Actualidad 360, featuring programming curated by Europe’s top news agencies.”

Humphrey Black, Vice President, Distribution, CNN International Commercial, said: “It is great to reach new audiences on Titan OS who can now keep informed with CNN International’s renowned global reporting and breaking news around the clock.

“Those who prefer shorter updates can enjoy CNN Fast‘s quick-paced insights covering everything from global events and business to the latest lifestyle news.

“We’re excited to offer different ways for viewers to watch CNN content across Europe.”